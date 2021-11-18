WIN Opens Nomination for Most Influential Women Awards

Nov. 18, 2021—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened nominations for its 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, according to a press release.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2022 WIN Educational Conference, set for spring 2022. Nominations are open for women working in any segment of the collision repair industry.

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized more than 110 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence.

In 2021, the organization honored: