WIN Opens Nomination for Most Influential Women Awards
Nov. 18, 2021—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened nominations for its 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, according to a press release.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2022 WIN Educational Conference, set for spring 2022. Nominations are open for women working in any segment of the collision repair industry.
Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized more than 110 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence.
In 2021, the organization honored:
- Jennifer Boyer, director of strategy, customer service division, Ford Motor Company
- Kelly Broderick, global marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
- Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision
- Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision
- Lisa Ferguson, regional office manager, Caliber Collision
- Shelly Jones, industry relationship coordinator, Ranken Technical College
- Kim Kos, general manager, Kavia Auto Body
- Sherry Lavoie, area leader, Moody’s Collision Centers
- DeLee Powell, owner and president, Baker’s Collision
- Tiffany Silva, owner, Accurate Auto Body