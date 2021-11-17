MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

AirPro Diagnostics Partners with VSG

November 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AirPro Diagnostics vehicle service group
handshake

Nov. 17, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics and Vehicle Service Group (VSG) have entered into a strategic partnership.

The partnership names AirPro as the provider of services for its Mosaic system, which is used for ADAS calibration solutions. 

“We researched remote providers through our broad customer base and AirPro’s name continually was named as a highly valued service” stated Lee Daugherty, vice president global collision sales at VSG, said in a statement. “VSG has chosen AirPro as a key provider due to its accuracy, quick turnaround and proven capabilities.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

US Court Puts Hold on Vaccine Mandate

PPG Launches Commercial Vehicle Training

Recommended Products

2021 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Enter Exclusive Agreement

AirPro Partners for Canadian Distribution

AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Provider for Maaco and CARSTAR

You must login or register in order to post a comment.