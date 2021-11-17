AirPro Diagnostics Partners with VSG

Nov. 17, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics and Vehicle Service Group (VSG) have entered into a strategic partnership.

The partnership names AirPro as the provider of services for its Mosaic system, which is used for ADAS calibration solutions.

“We researched remote providers through our broad customer base and AirPro’s name continually was named as a highly valued service” stated Lee Daugherty, vice president global collision sales at VSG, said in a statement. “VSG has chosen AirPro as a key provider due to its accuracy, quick turnaround and proven capabilities.”