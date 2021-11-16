MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Podium Raises $201 Million in Series D Funding

November 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Podium
money

Nov. 16, 2021—Podium, a communication and payments platform heavily involved in the collision repair industry, has raised $201 million in Series D funding. The funding pushes the company’s valuation over $3 billion. 

"We see this as a watershed moment for local businesses all over the world, especially as the world opens up again and local businesses are tasked with meeting the changing preferences of consumers who have welcomed digital-first interactions through the pandemic,” Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, said in a statement. "Our goal is to help communities get back on their feet and to help local businesses participate in a meaningful way in the digital evolution happening at the local level."

The funding is led byYC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Adds Maryland Shop

Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Zubie Receives $10 Million in Series A Funding

AI Insurance Startup Receives $57 Million in Funding

Snapsheet Secures $10 Million in Funding, Hires Executive

You must login or register in order to post a comment.