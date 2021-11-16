Podium Raises $201 Million in Series D Funding

Nov. 16, 2021—Podium, a communication and payments platform heavily involved in the collision repair industry, has raised $201 million in Series D funding. The funding pushes the company’s valuation over $3 billion.

"We see this as a watershed moment for local businesses all over the world, especially as the world opens up again and local businesses are tasked with meeting the changing preferences of consumers who have welcomed digital-first interactions through the pandemic,” Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, said in a statement. "Our goal is to help communities get back on their feet and to help local businesses participate in a meaningful way in the digital evolution happening at the local level."

The funding is led byYC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital.