Crash Champions Adds Maryland Shop

Nov. 16, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired 24/7 Collision Care, according to a press release.

24/7 Collision Care is a single-store operation located in the Baltimore suburb of Glen Burnie. The facility, which is 30,800 square feet, marks Crash’s ninth location in Maryland.

“24/7 Collision has established itself as a leading repair shop in the Baltimore metro area thanks to its advanced equipment, talented people, and customer-centric mindset - the same ingredients that we rely on at Crash Champions,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “The shop’s I-CAR Gold certified technicians and courteous professionals have provided their community with the highest levels of automotive repairs and customer service, and I am excited for them to continue that work under the Crash Champions banner. Welcome to the family.”

“While the sign on the front of the building will change, what won’t change is our dedication to quality repairs, vehicle safety and customer satisfaction,” John Randolph, owner of 24/7 Collision Care, said in a statement.