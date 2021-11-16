MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News MSO News

Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

November 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Classic Collision Platinum Collision Centers
pexels-roberto-nickson-2525903.jpg

Nov. 16, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Platinum Collision Centers, an eight-store operation in Southern California. 

“This acquisition is key for our growing California footprint and strengthens our ability to service  more of the Inland Empire community. We are very pleased to add these eight shops that have  highly trained teams and state of the art facilities with multiple certifications. Platinum has a  great reputation, and we are excited to build on that,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic  Collision, said in a statement.

This acquisition makes Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region with a footprint of 24 centers throughout Southern California.  


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Podium Raises $201 Million in Series D Funding

Crash Champions Adds Maryland Shop

Related Articles

Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

Classic Collision Acquires Small MSO

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.