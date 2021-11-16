Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

Nov. 16, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Platinum Collision Centers, an eight-store operation in Southern California.

“This acquisition is key for our growing California footprint and strengthens our ability to service more of the Inland Empire community. We are very pleased to add these eight shops that have highly trained teams and state of the art facilities with multiple certifications. Platinum has a great reputation, and we are excited to build on that,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.

This acquisition makes Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region with a footprint of 24 centers throughout Southern California.



