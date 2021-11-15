MENU

SEMA Drew More Than 100,000

November 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
SEMA 2021

Nov. 15, 2021—The 2021 SEMA Show drew more than 100,000 attendees, exhibitors and media, according to SEMA officials, making the event "the largest North American automotive trade show" since the COVID-19 pandemic "shut everything down in 2020."

SEMA President and CEO Chris Kersting says "the industry was clearly excited to be back in-person at the SEMA Show, both to capture business opportunities and to network and celebrate the world's greatest collection of innovation on wheels.

"Our industry was waiting to reconnect and the SEMA Show was a welcome homecoming after nearly two years apart."

The 2021 SEMA Show took place Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and occupied 4.6 million square feet of space.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

