CIECA Hosting Webinar on ADAS Trends

Nov. 15, 2021—CIECA will host a webinar on Tuesday, December 7 entitled “ADAS Trends: Implications for the Future of Diagnostics & Calibrations.”

The webinar will feature Tony Rimas, president of Repairify, and Nick Dominato, Repairify’s senior vice president of product. Rimas and Dominato will discuss trends in the development and adoption of Automated Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the effects these systems have on the diagnostic and calibration business model, as well as the impact of missing the ADAS calibration step on the automotive industry.

“ADAS calibrations are an often-missed risk mitigation opportunity that impacts not only collision repair businesses, but also insurance providers, manufacturers and other suppliers,” Rimas said in a statement. “Despite the forward advancement of ADAS capabilities, our research finds that it’s going to become harder, not easier, to perform calibrations unless certain steps and standard processes are adopted.”

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.