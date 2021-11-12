Subaru Disables Starlink in Massachusetts to Comply with Right to Repair Law

Nov. 12, 2021—Subaru has disabled Starlink in its 2022 Massachusetts-delivered vehicles to comply with the state’s Right to Repair law, Boston.com reported.

The wireless diagnostic system will not be available for vehicle owners to subscribe to, like it has been in the past and like it will continue to be for other states.

This comes in response to the 2020 Right to Repair legislation that was passed by Massachusetts voters but has been held up in the courts by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents the manufacturers. A decision on that court case is expected soon, the report said.

Attorney General Maura Healey is seeking to introduce new evidence showing that Subaru is deactivating the wireless diagnostic systems, or “telematics,” as a way to comply with the new law. During the summer trial, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said vehicle makers couldn’t redesign the digital systems in time, according to the Globe, but Healey told the judge automakers could just switch off the systems until they can make the data available to owners and other repair shops.