98% of Hyundai Vehicles Produced in 2021 Have AEB

Nov. 15, 2021—Roughly 98 percent of all Hyundai vehicles produced this year were assembled with AEB-integration, as well as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist/Lane Following and Driver Attention Warning, according to Hyundai.

“This accomplishment highlights our devotion to vehicle safety and the industry’s ability to work together and advance motor vehicle safety voluntarily,” said chief safety officer for Hyundai Motor North America, Brian Latouf.

The announcement means Hyundai has beat an agreement put forth by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Dec. 17, 2019. The U.S. government, along with 20 major automakers, signed a voluntary agreement to equip all vehicles with AEB systems by Sept. 1, 2022.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that AEB systems that can first warn the driver and then hit the brakes can reduce rear-end crashes by half. Just alerting the driver will cut more than 25 percent of them, IIHS research has found.