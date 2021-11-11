MENU

Annual Insurer Report Card Now Available

November 11, 2021
Nov. 11, 2021—CRASH Network announced that their annual Insurer Report Card in which collision repairers can grade the performance of auto insurers in their state is now open.

“No one sees on a daily basis which insurers really stand behind their promise to deliver top-quality repairs and customer service after an accident better than those providing that collision repair work,” John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network, said in a statement. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ helps the repair industry get that unique perspective out to vehicle owners, and gives the highest-graded insurance companies another way to communicate what sets them apart from the companies that receive lower grades from shops.”

The Insurer Report Card asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers push for quality repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim – and which may have some room for improvement.

