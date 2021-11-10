MENU

Report: Miles Driven Continue to Increase Compared to 2020

November 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 10, 2021—Americans traveled 8.3 percent more on roads in August 2021 than in August 2020, according to the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHA) most recent numbers, Glassbytes.com reported. 

August 2021 saw 21 billion more vehicle miles logged than August 2020. Travel for August 2021 was approximately 273.8 billion vehicle miles.

Seasonally adjusted, 261.1 billion miles were traveled in August 2021, an increase of 8.5 percent or 20.4 billion vehicle miles over August 2020. This also represents a two percent decrease in or 5.2 billion less vehicle miles compared to July 2021.

All U.S. regions saw an increase in miles driven for August 2021 compared to August 2020. The largest increase was 10 percent in the South Atlantic with 59.2 billion vehicle miles. The West region saw an increase of 8.4 percent and 60.2 billion vehicle miles. The North Central’s 7.3 percent increase is for 60.5 billion vehicle miles. The Northeast region experienced an 8.4 percent increase and 37.7 billion vehicle miles. The South Gulf’s 56.1 billion vehicle miles is a 7.5 percent increase.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

