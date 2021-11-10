MENU

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires Small Florida MSO

November 10, 2021
Nov. 10, 2021—Crash Champions has added two more locations through the acquisition of Sunbeam Autobody. 

Both locations are located in Jacksonville, Fla, one of which is a 56,000 square foot facility. The other facility is 15,000 square feet. 

Crash Champions now has 15 locations in Florida. 


"Sunbeam represents a very exciting addition to our growing footprint in Florida, having established itself as the largest privately owned auto body repair shop serving Jacksonville since its founding in 1983," Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions said in a statement. "Their talented professionals have the certifications, training and technology needed to guarantee superior quality repair work and service to its customers, and I look forward to welcoming our new teammates into the Crash Champions family.”


