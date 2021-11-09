MENU

News MSO News

Classic Collision Acquires Small MSO

November 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 9, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Certified Collision Services, a two-store North Carolina operation. 

The shops are located in Matthews and Monroe, N.C. The acquisition increases Classic Collision operations to 155 repair centers and it is the company’s first acquisition in North Carolina. Classic now operates in 11 states. 

“We are enthusiastic about entering this new state with a company like Certified Collision  Services. As we move into this new market, we also welcome the entire Certified Collision  teams to the Classic Collision family,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.  

