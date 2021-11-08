MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Body Shops Seeing Deer Collisions

November 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
asdf

Nov. 8, 2021—Deer collision season is in full effect, and that's evident in Missouri, according to one body shop there.

KSHB reports that in 2020, the state saw more than 3,600 crashes involving deer. It's looking to be a similar trend this year.

The station talked to John Mika, owner of Venus Restoration Center in the Kansas City, Mo., area. He said that drivers often tell a similar story.

"They didn't see it until the very last second," Mika said, according to KSHB. "They're very fast and they kind of hop and run at the same time."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Medium, Large Employers Required to Ensure Employee Vaccinations

AkzoNobel Announces New Basecoat System

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Texas Shops Seeing Rash of Flipped Vehicles 

Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

Maaco Challenges Students to Reimagine Body Shops

You must login or register in order to post a comment.