Body Shops Seeing Deer Collisions

Nov. 8, 2021—Deer collision season is in full effect, and that's evident in Missouri, according to one body shop there.

KSHB reports that in 2020, the state saw more than 3,600 crashes involving deer. It's looking to be a similar trend this year.

The station talked to John Mika, owner of Venus Restoration Center in the Kansas City, Mo., area. He said that drivers often tell a similar story.

"They didn't see it until the very last second," Mika said, according to KSHB. "They're very fast and they kind of hop and run at the same time."