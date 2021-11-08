MENU

News

AkzoNobel Announces New Basecoat System

November 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 8, 2021—AkzoNobel announced a Wandabase WB Plus basecoat system, a press release said.

The company says the system has "outstanding coverage and metallic control" and is supported by AkzoNobel's color tool MIXIT Cloud.

“We’ve had a Wanda waterborne system in the market for several years now, but we’re very excited to launch an updated, more robust version to the market. It has the ease of use, performance and appearance painters are used to in a solvent borne system, yet it’s water,” Jim Pundt, sales leader at AkzoNobel, said in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

