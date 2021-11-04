Service King Raises $45K for Charity

Nov. 4, 2021—Service King Collision's annual charity golf tournament raised $45,000 for a residential community that helps adults with special needs.

The 26th-annual tournament included 144 participants in Dallas. The recipient of the fundraiser funds was Texas-based Cornerstone Ranch.

“For 45 years, Service King has had a steadfast passion to help others,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden in the release. “Cornerstone Ranch is a local McKinney nonprofit organization that we’re proud to partner with and join their efforts in enriching the lives of people with special needs in our community."