Kritzer Re-Elected as ALI Board Chairman

Nov. 3, 2021—The Automotive Lift Institute on Monday announced Jeff Kritzer of BendPak had been re-elected as chairman of the organization's Board of Directors.

The announcement came Nov. 1 at the organization's annual meeting in Las Vegas, according to a news release. This is Kritzer's third term as board chairman. Each term is one year.

Kritzer is one of seven returning members to ALI's board: Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America in Marietta, Georgia; Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts in Louisville, Kentucky; Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni in Stevensville, Maryland; Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions in Oakville, Ontario; past chairman Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company in St. Joseph, Missouri; and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman will return in 2022. Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group in Madison, Indiana, is the only new member to the board this year.