Nov. 3, 2021—CARSTAR Metcalf was host to a first responder training session on Oct. 27.

The demonstration went through the process of emergency vehicle extrication, according to a press release. Nearly 40 first responders took part as part of the National Auto Body Council's First Responder Emergency Extrication program.

Farmers Insurance donated the vehicle, and Hurst Jaws of Life provided the equipment.





Image: NABC