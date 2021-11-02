MENU

News

SEMA Announces Best New Products

November 2, 2021
Paul Hodowanic
trophy

Nov. 2, 2021, LAS VEGAS—The KECO Collision Glue Pull Repair System won SEMA’s Best New Product award in the collision repair and refinish category. 

The announcement was made during SEMA’s annual Best New Product breakfast on Tuesday at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. 

“This is amazing, actually; didn’t expect this at all,” KECO Body Repair Products owner Chris White told FenderBender. “We entered the system and the new products knowing that what we’re doing is something people are excited about, that glue pull repair as an alternate, less invasive way to fix a dent is very much gaining traction in collision. But we didn’t expect this—this is wonderful.”

KECO first launched its glue pull repair kit in 2019 and introduced its full system this year. According to its website, the system is the most comprehensive glue pull repair kit available to body shop technicians and includes all the tools required to complete advanced level2 repairs requiring minimal body filler.

The collision repair and refinish category represented just one of 17 categories that announced winners. 

The product announcements wrapped up with a special guest appearance by Jay Leno, former host of the "Tonight Show" and star of the television series, Jay Leno's Garage. Leno was joined by country singer Keith Urban to kick-off the beginning of the SEMA Show, which runs through Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

P. hodowanic 4

Paul Hodowanic is a staff writer for FenderBender magazine.

Recent Articles by Paul Hodowanic

CCC: ROs Up Dramatically in Q3

Parts Prices Up 7 Percent

