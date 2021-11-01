The Complete Collision and Repair Information Solution

When you can find the information you need quickly, you can repair vehicles more quickly. That is the driving force behind Sun Collision Repair Information. It's complete, accurate data that you can trust to help you repair vehicles in most any condition—inside and outside—with maximum efficiency.

SUN Collision delivers complete information for all types of repairs on light duty vehicles, collision or mechanical.





Easy to Use, Intuitive Features

The intuitive design of the SUN Collision software makes it quick and easy for you to find the right information that you need to repair the vehicle in your bay.

Materials, body and frame, paint and finish—and more

OEM collision repair information for all makes

Repair information searchable by part number

SureTrack® real-world insights for mechanical repairs

Smarter, faster searches with 1Search™ Plus

ADAS quick reference

Latest TSBs and recalls

Interactive wiring diagrams

Component tests with connector views

Mobile friendly

SUN Collision keeps the software current throughout the year with ongoing updates and adds data for the latest model year vehicles for which repair information is available. Subscribers automatically receive the new information as it becomes available so they can be sure they have the most current OEM repair data to reference.

With SUN Collision, auto body shops can take advantage of complete repair information available in a single resource to help them be prepared to perform mechanical work in-house rather than outsourcing those repairs.

SUN is a brand of Snap-on, Inc. For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call 800.490.1225 or visit suncollision.com. Also find SUN on Facebook.