SATAjet X 5500 True Soul – Colorful Insights

November 1, 2021
The new SATAjet® X 5500 True Soul is truly inspiring with its wild, beautiful and vivid design. Colorful, fanciful motifs such as dragons, female beauties, exotic fish, eagles or a skull adorn, among other things, the True Soul⁠—does the well-known American airbrush artist Leah Gall allow you to catch a glimpse of her own multifaceted, colorful life?

About 10 years ago, the legendary SATAjet® 4000 B Heart & Soul designed by Leah already inspired painters all over the world. 

“I’ve been working with SATA since the early 2000’s, we love the company, we are very happy to be part of the SATA family,” Gall says.

This special edition spray gun is available in select nozzle sizes of the SATAjet X 5500, HVLP and RP technology, I and O nozzle sets in Standard format only. 

The SATAjet X 5500 True Soul is fully functional and suitable for the daily use in the spray booth. Hurry get your Special Edition spray gun with your SATA dealer now!

The limited SATAjet X 5500 True Soul special edition is available NOW from your SATA dealer only while supplies last.

To learn more, call 800.533.8016 or visit satausa.com and sata.com/truesoul.

