Fusor® Repair Adhesives Launches New Industry Size Packaging

You asked, and they listened: most Fusor products are now available in global standard packaging with a 210 mL (7.1 oz) fill rate.

Subtle changes, from modifications to adhesive mix, new packaging, or other small alterations, can have a big impact on body shop operations—and on the shop’s bottom line. One such change that will improve a shop’s efficiency is the new 210 mL cartridge size from the Fusor repair adhesive portfolio.

Fusor adhesives are the perfect solutions for a variety of interior and exterior auto body plastic repairs, metal bonding applications, as well as finishing and cosmetics repairs. The new packaging offers several benefits to customers:

210 mL cartridges are short packages, they contain less adhesive and their use will result in less waste for the shop.

Short packages are user-friendly: their compact size is easier than long packages to maneuver in tight spaces during repair work.

Perhaps most important is that, while Fusor applicators are still available for purchase, the new 210 mL cartridge will fit in standard applicators that most shops already own.

Fusor products still offer the same performance—it’s only the packaging that’s changed! Fusor adhesives, which are guaranteed for the lifetime of a vehicle, have been used and trusted for more than 40 years. And as always, you can rely on our experts for product support and training. Fusor is proud to help their customers with continual improvement and believe the introduction of the 210 mL cartridge size offers less waste with the same performance and better packaging.

Learn more at Fusor.com.