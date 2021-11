asTech® Duo offers more choice where pre- and post-repair diagnostic scans are concerned. Duo provides a choice between the reliable asTech remote OEM-based scanning solution that customers have come to value, and a verified OEM-compatible local diagnostic scanning option. A patented decision engine recommends a scan type based on the vehicle’s VIN.

Visit asTech at SEMA booth #31191 to learn more, or visit astech.com/sema/.