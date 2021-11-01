Get the job done sooner with 3M™ Cubitron™ II Net Discs, the fastest-cutting and longest-lasting net abrasive discs in the world. This family of net abrasive discs delivers 2X the cut rate and 2X the life of other leading net abrasive disc families. Plus, they help dust extractors perform their best, leaving virtually no dust on the work surface and in the environment. This product will be available winter of 2021.

To learn more, visit

3MCollision.com/Net

or call 1.877.666.2277.