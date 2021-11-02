MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1121 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Inside Look at the Industry’s Top Leaders

Rethinking Reporting

Snap Shop: Moody’s Heavy Duty

Develop a DRP Exit Strategy

ASA Makes a Play to Regain Association Relevancy

Expanded Chaos

Zeck: Greet the Day

Numbers: How Long Are We Working?

Boggs: Through the Storm

Home in Time for Dinner

Morris: Parts in Short Supply

Cropper: The Selling Rollercoaster

News

Redline Announced EV Leak Detector

November 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS sema 2021
A small man with a huge pencil checking of massive checklists

Nov. 2, LAS VEGAS—Redline Detection announced the launch of a leak detector for electric vehicle battery components.

The system tests the integrity of battery enclosures, while the battery is on or off the vehicle, according to a press release. This assessment ensures that there is no intrusion of dust, water, or other contaminants to the battery system after a collision. It can also serve as a test after lid-off maintenance.

“The wide adoption of electric vehicles hinges upon safety and reliability. Redline has partnered with leading EV automakers to develop technology that gives 100% assurance that battery cases and battery coolant systems are sealed under precise pressures and meet all OEM and battery manufacturer warranty standards for safety," said Redline CMO Alex Parker at The SEMA Show.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Palango Appointed CEO of Autoshop Solutions

Still Billions in EIDL Available

Related Articles

Speaker lineup announced for Smart EV Executive Leadership Forum

Toyota intends to recall cars at risk of brake fluid leak

You must login or register in order to post a comment.