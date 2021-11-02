Redline Announced EV Leak Detector

Nov. 2, LAS VEGAS—Redline Detection announced the launch of a leak detector for electric vehicle battery components.

The system tests the integrity of battery enclosures, while the battery is on or off the vehicle, according to a press release. This assessment ensures that there is no intrusion of dust, water, or other contaminants to the battery system after a collision. It can also serve as a test after lid-off maintenance.

“The wide adoption of electric vehicles hinges upon safety and reliability. Redline has partnered with leading EV automakers to develop technology that gives 100% assurance that battery cases and battery coolant systems are sealed under precise pressures and meet all OEM and battery manufacturer warranty standards for safety," said Redline CMO Alex Parker at The SEMA Show.