News

Palango Appointed CEO of Autoshop Solutions

November 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 2, 2021—Digital marketing agency Autoshop Solutions announced that Margaret Palango is the company's new CEO.

Palango has 15 years of experience with Autoshop Solutions, including work in direct client management, website production, and leadership. 

"Every company needs a leader like Margaret, who is a hard-working, dedicated, and caring leader," Danny Sanchez, founder and outgoing CEO of Autoshop Solutions, said in a press release. "During the past 15 years, she has helped Autoshop Solutions stay focused on customer needs and to grow the most successful automotive agency in the industry."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

