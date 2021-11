Nov. 3, 2021—General Motors will reopen all of its manufacturing plants for the first time since February, Stellantis announces a new EV battery factory for the second time in as many weeks, and EV sales hit an all-time high in Q3. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





Like or subscribe below on the platform of your choice!