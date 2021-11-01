MENU

Chris Chesney to Join Repairify

November 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff
Nov. 1, 2021—Chris Chesney will join Repairify as vice president of training and organizational development, according to a press release.

Chesney has been a master technician, service advisor, shop owner, and technical management educator. He spent nearly 22 years leading Advance Auto Parts’ Carquest Technical Institute.

“Chris Chesney is widely regarded as one of the greatest educators in the automotive industry. He has the experience of building and growing some of the most successful automotive training organizations in the automotive industry,” said Repairify President Cris Hollingsworth in the release. “We are humbled and excited that Mr. Chesney has chosen to join the Repairify team and we can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization and customers.”

