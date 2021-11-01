MENU

Now Available: MOTOR Comprehensive Repair Database

MOTOR comprehensive repair database is now available on the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 advanced diagnostics tablets. The database provides technicians with comprehensive repair data, including repair procedures, color-coded wiring diagrams, detailed diagnostic trouble code analysis, specifications, component locations, maintenance schedules, vehicle manufacturer's technical service bulletins, recalls, and campaigns. Coverage includes U.S., Asian, and European vehicles, 1996 and newer. Shop management data such as estimated work times and service rates are also available. Technicians can access the MOTOR data from within the MaxiSYS diagnostic application after auto scan and fault detection or directly via the MaxiDATA application icon. A free trial of MOTOR is available to all Ultra series tablet users with active Autel software subscriptions. MOTOR software is available for purchase on the Elite, MS908S, MS908SP, MS906TS, MS906BT and MS906S.

To learn more, visit autel.com or call 1.855.288.3587.

