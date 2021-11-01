MENU

Running a Shop Technology Apps+Software

CCC ONE® Estimating – IQ

November 1, 2021
CCC ONE® is helping shops improve the estimating process from photo to finish. CCC ONE Estimating – IQ uses advanced machine learning to jumpstart estimates with suggested lines based on photos of vehicle damage. The AI algorithm uses tens of millions of previously written estimates to predict which parts should be repaired, replaced, or removed and installed. The software also includes hints for commonly overlooked components like flex additive and hazardous waste removal to help repairers write more thorough estimates the first time. And with a newly designed user interface, in-line editing can be done with the click of a mouse or a tap on the screen.

Visit cccis.info/3ovhwPF to learn more.

