asTech Introduces "All-In-One" Scanning Solution

October 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
asTech

Oct. 29, 2021—asTech has announced asTech Duo, a solution that will allow customers to have access to both remote OEM scans and local OEM-compatible scans in the same device. 

With the introduction of Duo, asTech now provides customers with a choice from one of two diagnostic scan types: a remote OEM scan that is supported by ASE and I-CAR certified technicians, or a local OEM-compatible scan. The solution also identifies relevant ADAS equipment and required calibrations based on the repair estimate, allowing shops to identify this important requirement at the beginning of the repair process.  

“Our customers have expressed the need for an integrated solution with access to both local and remote scanning options in one device.” Maurice Tuff, chief technology officer of Repairify, said in a statement. "With Duo, we are pleased to deliver this choice to our customers, giving them the flexibility and convenience to safely and accurately complete repairs." 

For every remote scan report asTech delivers, customers now also have access to the output from the official OEM scan tool right from the Duo application. Existing asTech customers can also access the OEM tool reports through asTech Connect. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

1Collision Adds 3 Locations

Massachusetts Body Shop Receives 104K Grant

