News

1Collision Adds 3 Locations

October 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
handshake agreement

Oct. 29, 2021—1Collision has added three new locations, according to a press release. 

It includes Center Collision, a Washington-based shop in Tacoma, and MSO Sudden Impact, a Maryland-based shop in Glen Burnie. 

“We are delighted to continue adding quality collision repair centers to our Network; shop owners Dennis Marsch in Maryland, and Kevin House in Washington run excellent operations, and we are excited to support them in their growth as independent owners.", John Hollingsworth, 1Collision Director of Location Development, said in a statement. 

1Collision and partner CSN Collision Centres, a Canadian based Repair Network of premier independent collision repair centers, have a combined presence of over 240 locations in North America.   

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

