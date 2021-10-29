MENU

Massachusetts Body Shop Receives 104K Grant

Oct. 29, 2021—Fuller’s Collision Center, located in Auburn, Mass., is proud to announce that it recently received approval for a $104,000 grant from the Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund with the assistance of Human Power Solutions.

According to a press release, the grant will help Fuller's Collision Center fund a two-year specialized training commitment. The shop will participate in “Advanced Principles of a Safety and Health Management System,” led by Safety Trainers, in addition to receiving training through HPS on negotiation and a variety of other “soft” skills. The grant also includes continuing education and training through I-CAR.

“Today’s collision repairs are very complex, and in order to deliver exceptional customer service and compete in the industry, our business must learn soft skills, such as communication and organization, which help us prioritize our repair jobs and enable us to continue being effective day to day,” owner Joshua Fuller said in a statement. 

