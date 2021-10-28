MENU

News MSO News

Gerber Acquires Illinois Shop

October 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
AcquisitionPic

Oct. 28, 2021—The Boyd Group has announced the acquisition of Hayes Body Shop, an Illinois-based body shop. 

This repair center, located in Sycamore, Ill., has operated as Hayes Body Shop for 36 years and is located just off Route 23 which is the main roadway between Sycamore and DeKalb, home of Northern Illinois University. It will now transition into a Gerber Collision and Glass location. 

“The acquisition of this location and well-established team strengthens our brand connecting the Chicago suburbs and Rockford regions,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “Adding this repair center boosts our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assists our customers and insurance partners in this area.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

