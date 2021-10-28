Mitchell Named Tech Provider of Vale PDR Tech Certification Program

Oct. 28, 2021—Mitchell has been selected by PDR Testing and Certification to be the exclusive supplier for the Vale PDR Technician Certification Program.

In addition to naming Mitchell as its exclusive diagnostics provider, PDR Testing and Certification also endorsed two other Mitchell solutions for use by Vale-Certified PDR Technicians: Mitchell Cloud Estimating and Mitchell TechAdvisor, which features OEM repair and reference information spanning nearly 30 years.

“Mitchell looks forward to supporting PDR Testing and Certification and the next-generation of Vale-Certified PDR Technicians,” Jack Rozint, vice president of repair sales at Mitchell, said in a statement. “Our solutions are already helping collision repairers and glass installers safely and efficiently return vehicles to the road. Through our collaboration with PDR Testing and Certification, we can extend our reach and support for proper and safe PDR repairs.”