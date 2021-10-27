MENU

Real Auto Body Launches Repair App

Apps on a Phone

Oct. 27, 2021—Real Auto Body, an on-demand auto body collision repair company, has announced the launch of its repair app. 

According to a press release, the first-of-its-kind app will allow accident victims to handle the repair of their collision damaged vehicle from their smartphone without having to drive to an auto body shop. 

Customers currently use the service by going to the company website at RealAutoBody.com and clicking on "Start-A-Repair." They input their vehicle and insurance claim information and schedule pick up of their vehicle from their home or work by a Real Auto Body flatbed truck. Clients are updated by the Real Auto Body website and contacted by email from a dedicated customer service representative throughout the process.  The vehicle is then returned to the client once the repairs are completed. Now users of the service are able to download the Real Auto Body App on their smartphone which allows them to perform all the aforementioned tasks.


