News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires Another Florida Location

October 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 27, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Annie’s Collision Center, a Florida-based body shop. 

The addition will serve as Crash’s 13th location in the state. Located in Fort Myers, it is the company’s second location in Southwest Florida. It also has a location in Sarasota. Annie’s was previously family-owned. 

“For over 40 years, we have worked hard to provide the members of our community with high quality repairs and peace of mind while treating them with the respect and compassion they deserve,” Greg Snyder, owner of Annie's Collision Center, said in a statement. “Crash Champions shares our dedication to operational excellence and the customer experience, which is why I am confident that they will continue to build on the success that we have achieved to date. Joining the Crash family is a significant milestone for our company, and I am excited about the new opportunities this will allow our customers and employees.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

