Ohio Shop Owner Passes Away

Oct. 26, 2021—Rick Finney, owner of Finney Automotive in Cadiz, Ohio, has passed away, FenderBender has learned.

Finney, 62, was the founder and president of Choice Auto Repair Association and a member of the Ohio Board of Motor Vehicles Collision Repair. He passed away on Thursday October 14, 2021.

“Not only was Rick a forward thinker and proactive with many issues within the collision industry, he was a good friend to many in the collision industry,” Lorne Senior, owner of Auto Body Works, told FenderBender.

He is survived by his children Ajay and Kenzie Finney, his siblings Daryl Finney, Sheryl (Marty) Biafora, and Cathy Clark of St. Clairsville, along with four grandchildren: Avri Finney, Liam, Lennox, and Stella Thibodeaux.