Length of Rentals Jumps in Report

October 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 25, 2021—Enterprise has released its quarterly Length of Rental (LOR) report, which analyses nationwide rental times for collision-replacement related rentals. 

In comparing to 2020 numbers, the report found there was a nearly three-day increase in LOR time, from 12.3 last year to 15.2 this year. The large increase is due to several issues, the report states, including supply chain disruptions, talent shortages and skills shortages. 

The state with the longest LOR was Louisiana at 18.7 days. Iowa and North Dakota tied for the lowest with 11.7. 

Here’s a full state-by-state and region breakdown. 

US-States-(1).png

US-Regions-(1).png

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

CCC Launches Mobile Claims App

Study: Majority of Americans Have Past Traumatic Driving Experience

