Length of Rentals Jumps in Report

Oct. 25, 2021—Enterprise has released its quarterly Length of Rental (LOR) report, which analyses nationwide rental times for collision-replacement related rentals.

In comparing to 2020 numbers, the report found there was a nearly three-day increase in LOR time, from 12.3 last year to 15.2 this year. The large increase is due to several issues, the report states, including supply chain disruptions, talent shortages and skills shortages.

The state with the longest LOR was Louisiana at 18.7 days. Iowa and North Dakota tied for the lowest with 11.7.

Here’s a full state-by-state and region breakdown.