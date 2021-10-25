MENU

Study: Majority of Americans Have Past Traumatic Driving Experience

October 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 25, 2021—A new survey has found roughly 62 percent of Americans have a past traumatic driving experience. 

The survey, conducted by Zebra Insurance Services, found about 75 percent of those with a past traumatic incidents had it while driving, while around 25 percent were passengers. Further, the study found 66 percent of Americans have driving anxiety. 

The study is an important reminder for body shops, who are often one of the first points of contact after a driver has been in an accident. 

A future FenderBender article will explore the reasons longtime customers keep coming back to the same shop. Amongst the top reasons were “not feeling embarrassed,” and “feeling special,” which supports the findings of this study.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Length of Rentals Jumps in Report

CCC Launches Mobile Claims App

