Gerber Adds Ohio MSO

October 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 22, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass has acquired South of the Square Collision Center, a two-store operation in Ohio.

The repair centers previously operated as South of the Square Collision Center, originating in Medina in 1999 and expanding to the North Ridgeville location in 2013. Medina is the county seat of Medina County and located approximately 30 miles south of Cleveland and 20 miles west of Akron. North Ridgeville is a western suburb of Cleveland.

“We welcome these experienced teams as we expand our footprint in the Ohio region,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “The acquisition of these repair centers strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service while further assisting our insurance partners.”

