GM OnStar Insurance to Reach All 50 States in 2022

Oct. 22, 2021—General Motors has announced that the automaker’s OnStar Insurance service will be available in all 50 U.S. states by early 2022, GM Authority reported.

OnStar Insurance Services is a use-based insurance service specifically for GM owners, promising to take the “biased judgement out of insurance shopping” with a focus on factors that fall within the customer’s control, such as individual vehicle usage and rewards for safe driving habits.

“In just 10 months, OnStar Insurance became available in 38 states,” Fletcher said during her presentation at GM Investor Day. With plans to roll out OnStar Insurance in all 50 U.S. states by early 2022, the service will be one of the “fastest nationwide rollouts of an auto insurance product,” Fletcher stated.