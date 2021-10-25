This Week in Business Strategies

Oct. 25, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Save Thousands of Hours of Back End Work With Your Next Hire — Inc.

If you do find yourself having to fill a position in a hurry, all is not lost.

The Step-by-Step Guide to Creating and Publishing Quality Content — Entrepreneur

Your job of creating quality content doesn't end until you publish and promote it efficiently.

How to Succeed Quickly in a New Role — Harvard Business Review

Five ways to build a strategic network.