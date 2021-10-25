MENU

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News

This Week in Business Strategies

October 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 25, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Save Thousands of Hours of Back End Work With Your Next HireInc. 

If you do find yourself having to fill a position in a hurry, all is not lost.

The Step-by-Step Guide to Creating and Publishing Quality ContentEntrepreneur

Your job of creating quality content doesn't end until you publish and promote it efficiently.

How to Succeed Quickly in a New RoleHarvard Business Review  

Five ways to build a strategic network.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

