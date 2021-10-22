This Week in Leadership Tactics

Oct. 22, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Was the Great Resignation Inevitable? — Inc.

Understanding how we got here requires us to look at our companies from the perspectives of our employees. Only then will we know how to move forward.

7 Signs Your Employees are About to Quit — Entrepreneur

Many employers are thrown into a tailspin, but it isn't inevitable.

Good Leaders Know You Can’t Fight Reality — Harvard Business Review

You can't effectively deal with a problem until you accept what you've been handed.