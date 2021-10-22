MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

October 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 22, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Was the Great Resignation Inevitable? Inc. 

Understanding how we got here requires us to look at our companies from the perspectives of our employees. Only then will we know how to move forward.

7 Signs Your Employees are About to QuitEntrepreneur

Many employers are thrown into a tailspin, but it isn't inevitable.

Good Leaders Know You Can’t Fight RealityHarvard Business Review

You can't effectively deal with a problem until you accept what you've been handed.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

