Insurance Claims Up from Last Year, Down 15 Percent from 2019

October 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 20, 2021—Auto insurance claims costs rebounded this year after plummeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of collision claims remained 15 percent below 2019 levels, Claims Journal reported.

Based on findings by CCC Intelligent Solutions, the industry is trending back towards pre-pandemic levels but hasn’t hit them. Several factors have led to that, the report said. 

Other findings show the percentage of collision claims where the vehicle was rendered non-drivable was greater in every month of 2021 compared to the same month in 2020 and 2019. The increase was even more stark for liability claims, where the percentage of non-drivable accidents was nearly 25 percent in most months of 2021, compared to about 20 percent to 21 percent in 2019.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

