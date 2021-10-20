MENU

News MSO News

Crash Champions Adds Florida Location

October 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions MSO
florida

Oct. 20, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Auto Tech & Body, a South Florida collision repair center. 

The addition of Auto Tech gives Crash its 11th location in Florida and represents the company’s first expansion in Florida since its acquisition of Signature Collision. 

“After entering the Florida market this past June through our acquisition of Signature Collision, Auto Tech represents a tremendous complement to our existing footprint that will help to accelerate our growth in the region,” CEO Matt Ebert said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Crash, I am thrilled to welcome the talented professionals at Auto Tech into the Crash family, and I look forward to continuing their legacy of quality repairs and second-to-none service.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

