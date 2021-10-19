Study: Newest Vehicle Technologies Going Unused

Oct. 19, 2021—While new-vehicle technology is a leading reason why buyers choose one vehicle over another, many new vehicles are equipped with some features that they want no part of, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index.

The study finds that, for more than one in three advanced technologies, fewer than half of owners have used the technology in the first 90 days of ownership.

For example, 61 percent of owners say they have never used the in-vehicle digital market technology, and 51 percent of those saying they have no need for it. Owners feel similarly about the driver/passenger communication technology, with 52 percent saying they have never used the technology, and 40 percent of those saying they have no need for it.

“New-vehicle prices are at an all-time high, partly as a result of an increased level of content,” Kristin Kolodge, executive director of human machine interface at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “This is fine if owners are getting value for their money, but some features seem like a waste to many owners.”