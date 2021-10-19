MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 1021Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News

Study: Newest Vehicle Technologies Going Unused

October 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Paint and LiDAR Technology

Oct. 19, 2021—While new-vehicle technology is a leading reason why buyers choose one vehicle over another, many new vehicles are equipped with some features that they want no part of, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index.

The study finds that, for more than one in three advanced technologies, fewer than half of owners have used the technology in the first 90 days of ownership. 

For example, 61 percent of owners say they have never used the in-vehicle digital market technology, and 51 percent of those saying they have no need for it. Owners feel similarly about the driver/passenger communication technology, with 52 percent saying they have never used the technology, and 40 percent of those saying they have no need for it.

“New-vehicle prices are at an all-time high, partly as a result of an increased level of content,” Kristin Kolodge, executive director of human machine interface at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “This is fine if owners are getting value for their money, but some features seem like a waste to many owners.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

SCRS Announces Final Details of OEM Collision Repair Summit

Classic Collision Acquires Northwest MSO

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Toyota Launches $35M Autonomous Vehicle Technologies Study

CODA Automotive rolls out newest electric vehicle

Toyota to Study Societal Acceptance of ADAS, Connected Vehicle Technology

You must login or register in order to post a comment.