News

SCRS Announces Final Details of OEM Collision Repair Summit

October 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 19, 2021—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists has announced the final details of its 2021 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit that will take place November 4 during the 2021 SEMA Show.

The program will include three sections. Section one will explore electric vehicles and the differing EV offerings of participating manufacturers. Session two will discuss vehicle research and trends and provide insights into the driver behavior and loss analysis telematics provides. Session three will discuss ADAS and safety. 

“This Summit has always been about how we help the industry understand the ways in which the sophisticated advancements in automotive technology are going to reshape how we approach collision repair,” SCRS Chairman Bruce Halcro said in a statement. “This session continues to build on the other programs we’ve delivered to highlight both the trends and the specific automotive developments we are seeing in today’s vehicles. There is no one in the collision repair space who wouldn’t benefit from increased understanding of the systems designed for occupant protection, and the ways in which we can be good stewards of that technology in the repair process.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

