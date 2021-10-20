This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Oct. 20, 2021—Not too many years ago, electric vehicles were most commonly thought of as small, under-powered vehicles that, while a nice sentiment, weren't viable as day-to-day vehicles.

Over the past couples of years, though, several major automakers have entered into the EV market, and what customers have come to expect from their electric vehicles has rapidly changed.

According to a report earlier this year from CNBC, the three best-selling vehicles in America in 2020 were all pickups from the Detroit 3: The Ford F-Series led the way with 787,422 units sold, the Chevrolet Silverado clocked in at 594,094 units and the Ram series was close behind with 563,676. The GMC Sierra and Toyota Tacoma were also ranked in the Top 10.

Americans love their pickups, and the EV market has rapidly changed to fit that mold. Three manufacturers have all-electric pickups planned for 2022, and they're looking to be quite impressive.





Rivian R1T

The first pickup produced by the Amazon-backed EV startup, the first units of the Rivian R1T rolled off the assembly line in September. The five-seat, full-sized pickup sports a 300-mile battery pack and more than 835 horsepower.

According to a report from Battery Technology, the R1T has an 11,000 pound towing capacity and includes an air-suspension system that gives the pickup more than 14 inches of ground clearance for off-roading.

Starting price for the pickup is $67,500, but a report from WGLT shows the company has already received almost 50,000 preorders.





F-150 Lightning

Already the top-selling truck brand in the U.S. in 2020, the F-150 series will add the Lightning in 2022. The fully electric EV is Ford Motor Company's third electric offering, coming on the heels of the Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit work van.

A slightly smaller battery than the R1T gives the F-150 Lightning a shorter range of 230 miles, though an optional add-on can boost the range to 300 miles. With 426 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque and a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs, the Lightning F-150 can still put in some solid work.

The F-150 Lightning is significantly cheaper than the R1T, clocking in at $41,669 for the base model. Ford has already received around 150,000 reservations for the 2022 model year, and last month the automaker announced it would double production of the Lightning to meet customer demand.





Hummer EV

With a reputation as an excessive, expensive gas guzzler, the Hummer brand is an interesting competitor in the EV market. Though it no longer will have that gas guzzling moniker, the Hummer is nothing if not excessive.

Boasting 1,000 horsepower from three electric motors and 35-inch all-terrain tires, the Hummer EV continues the brands reputation as the luxury off-road vehicle of choice. On a surprising note, the Hummer EV is expected to have the longest-lasting battery of the three, with a max range of 350 miles on a single charge.

Production of the EV pickup has already started, and GM reports it has more than 10,000 orders for the vehicle. The Hummer EV has an eye-popping price tag of $112,595, though an "entry-level" model priced near $80,000 is expected in the not-to-distant future according to Battery Technology.





Others Coming Soon

In addition to the three models coming in 2022, several more EV pickups are scheduled to enter the marketplace in the coming years. Stellantis has said it plans to release an all-electric Ram in 2024, and other manufacturers such as Tesla and Lordstown Motors are also developing EV pickups.

EVs are quickly becoming more diverse, more reliable and more popular, especially as automakers figure out how to get more power out of all-electric drivetrains and make heavy-duty EVs more feasible. Look for the EV truck market to continue to grow just as the ICE pickups have in recent decades.