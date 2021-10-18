New England Shops Featured in Business Article

Oct. 18, 2021—A regional magazine serving New Hampshire and Vermont featured local collision repair shops as part of an article exploring the advancements in the trade.

Enterprise spoke with Dan Morrison, a manager and operator at Collision Works in White River Junction, Vt., as well as co-owners Tammy Davey and Michael Airheart of Collision Pro in Claremont, N.H.

The article goes through the changes in collision repair over the years, including working with ADAS sensors and newer electronic components. They also touch on the processes to get I-CAR certifications.

“I wish it would become more regulated as far as shops having to do it (gain I-CAR status) because it is important and keeps their techs on their game with new cars and the various things they should know,” Morrison told the magazine.

Image: Collision Works